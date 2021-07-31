(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

2021 Okanagan Comedy Festival coming to Kelowna in August

The lineup features seven comedians from across Canada

The 2021 Okanagan Comedy Festival is back in Kelowna on Aug. 27 and 28.

The festival, hosted at the Kelowna Actors Studio, features a lineup of seven comedians from across Canada.

The festival’s opening night consists of two acts: Paul Myerhaug and Ivan Decker.

Five comedians are scheduled for the final night: Yumi Nagashima, Graham Clark, Lars Callieou, Tim Nutt and Erica Sigurdson.

Ticket prices are listed at $20, with all sales being final. The Friday show begins at 7:30 p.m., while the first set of acts on Saturday begins at 7 p.m., followed by 10 p.m. for the remaining three comedians. Doors open one hour before showtimes. All acts are subject to provincial health orders.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

READ MORE: More Kelowna bars close after regional COVID-19 outbreak

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Federal government reaches nearly $8B deal with First Nations on drinking water suit
Next story
Salmon Arm/Switzmalph members of Neskonlith Band make plans to separate

Just Posted

A screenshot of a video that shows Kelowna man Bruce Orydzuk uttering racist insults to a security guard outside of the Trinity Church COVID-19 immunization clinic on July 13.
Vernon MLA: Racism is a lived reality for too many

The Hip Replacements rocked the stage Saturday at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre, alongside Bonfire, an AC/DC tribute band. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star file)
Live music makes comeback at Vernon’s Caetani Centre

An aerial photo from the White Rock Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)
Regional District of North Okanagan updates wildfires

From left to right: Alex de Chantal, Rail Trail Fundraising Strategy Coordinator, Regional District of North Okanagan Area F Director Denis Delisle, Splatsin Kukpi7 Wayne Christian, Columbia Shuswap Regional District Board Chair Kevin Flynn and Shuswap Community Foundation Manager Roger Parenteau celebrate signing of the memorandum of understanding to support raising funds for the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail between Sicamous and Armstrong. (Contributed)
Grant funding grows for pilot section of Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail