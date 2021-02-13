2020 bylaw enforcement in North Okanagan summarized

2020 was a busy year for bylaw enforcement in the North Okanagan.

Over the year there were 31 bylaw files opened for investigation, with 16 concluded leaving 15 active files in the region.

In a presentation to the Regional District of North Okanagan’s board of directors this past week, Mike Moyer, bylaw enforcement and Safe Communities coordinator, highlighted several files of note categorized by electoral area.

In Area B, an investigation into a large homeless camp on private land is listed as the most notable file. The presentation links mobile campers to zoning issues regarding cannabis odours. Other issues highlighted include illegal suites, unsightly properties, noise complaints, work in riparian zones, illegal open burning and illegal camp grounds.

Sandy Beach is the only location mentioned as a hot spot for these activities in the presentation.

In Area C the noted investigation involved a renter who refused to leave their property. In Area D the top issue was a noise complaint which required RCMP involvement, and in Area E it was an aggressive dog outside the dog service area.

Area C (Swan Lake, BX and Silver Star) saw the most bylaw investigations with 12; next on the order was Area B (Westside, Cosens Bay) with seven.

The presentation also made note of the retirement of longstanding member John Friesen in April last year, as well as the arrival of new uniforms and personal protective equipment, and the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Brendan Shykora

DogsHomelessnessRentals