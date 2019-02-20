B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents the provincial budget in Victoria on Tuesday. (Tom Fletcher - Black Press)

2019’s “status quo” budget accepted cautiously by Kelowna Chamber

“(This budget) is to appeal to an NDP base.”

Young families and students will benefit from 2019’s “status quo” B.C. budget, Kelowna Chamber of Commerce members heard Monday.

“(This budget) is to appeal to an NDP base, but even those in the base thought they could go further, particularly from a poverty reduction perspective,” Dan Rogers, the chamber’s executive director, told a roomful of local business people eager to hear how the budget would effect their bottom line.

One of the most significant budget items is the $380-million B.C. Child Opportunity Benefit, which will give families with children up to age 18 as much as $3,400 a year.

The new benefit, which kicks in October 2020, will be combined with the early childhood tax benefit, which is only paid for kids up to age six. Families earning up to $97,487 a year will be eligible for the benefit.

Chamber members were told, however, plenty of people will be excluded from this benefit.

For example, in a two-income home where each person’s net income is $60,000, there would be no payment, even if it’s a home with three children.

Gains made in education include a boost to the Kindergarten to Grade 12 budget of $550 million over three years.

It’s been increased to cover growing enrolment and the extra teachers and support staff required to meet the 2016 Supreme Court of Canada decision on class size and composition. Education funding to school districts is now $5.97 billion a year.

There was also $2.7 billion earmarked for maintaining and replacing schools in the public system. That will benefit Lake Country, which is slated for a new middle school and community centre, chamber members were told.

READ ALSO: HEATHER SHARP NOMINATED FOR 40 OVER 40

Around $3.3 billion has been designated for post-secondary facilities, which includes the new health sciences building at Okanagan College.

Post-secondary students also got some help in this budget, with the eradication of interest on students loans. That’s a savings of an average of $2,300 after graduation.

While the benefits to young families and children have taken centre stage, Rogers said the B.C. Chamber was glad to see a balanced budget, but is concerned about the cost at which it cam, and what’s around the corner.

“The business community and Kelowna chamber concern is that it’s being balanced on the back of business through taxation,” he said.

“The provincial government has invested in affordability, but business has taken on most of the load in that.”

Businesses, he said, are facing a cumulative effect of immense tax increases that will likely stall their ability to grow.

Of note is the Employer Health Tax. Businesses are now officially footing the bill to the tune of $1.9 billion, while still contributing to the MSP.

The Employer Health Tax will cover the full phase-out of MSP premiums in 2020 and then some. The new tax will have a negative effect on growth and investment by businesses and employers paying the full cost, including some not-for-profit organizations, said Rogers.

The government is overcharging in 2019 by $600 million over what it requires, according to its own 2018 budget estimates.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$10-a-day child care not in 2019 budget, but advocate not irked
Next story
Shock collars are harmful and don’t work, BC SPCA says

Just Posted

Car crash causes traffic delays along Highway 97

An accident has been reported on Highway 97 and Leatherhead Road

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Lake Country staff work to mitigate wildfire risk in Okanagan Centre

Staff have been removing forest fuels and some trees

A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

The teen’s mother is warning others about the incident

Ice rescue reported at Ellison Lake a false alarm

Emergency crews are responding

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

Bursaries available for trades students at Okanagan College

“With this bursary, we want women to know that there is a place for you in this industry and a place for you to excel.”

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

Northern B.C. train derailment due to broken axle could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Okanagan hopes $111M in B.C. wildfire cash will extinguish fires this summer

Unknown yet how much of funding targeted for the Okanagan

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Most Read