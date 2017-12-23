Barry Gerding/Black Press Central Okanagan School District staff work with George Elliot Secondary students in Lake Country to set up flood barriers on the school property adjacent to Middle Vernon Creek.

2017’s Top Stories: The Lake Country flooding

Boaters were unable to use their boats for months after the Central Okanagan floods

Lake Country was not immune to the flooding that struck the Okanagan last spring.

In May, property owners along Bottom Wood Lake Road from Berry Road to Wood Lake dug trenches and sandbag barriers to deal with the overflow that overwhelmed Duck Lake.

Residents were also placed on evacuation alerts along Bottom Wood Lake Road, Deldor Road, Seymor Road, Reimche Road and Woodsdale Road if flooding worsened along Middle Vernon Creek.

Related: 2017’s Top Stories: Walk the Beach in Kelowna

Evacuation orders were given for the area around Tween Lakes and for properties near Wood Lake because of the high waters. Holiday Park was also heavily affected.

Flooding also compromised the Oyama Lake and Beaver Lake water supply, leaving the municipality to rely completely on the lower valley lakes for domestic uses of water, from turning on the tap to flushing the toilet.

While the extreme flood warning status continued to be issued by the regional Emergency Operation Centre, the shift in concern turned to the valley bottom lake levels rising, flushed up by the torrential spring runoff and the higher elevation snowpack still not melted.

Duck Lake and Wood Lake exceeded their normal maximum depth levels, raising potential flood issues for lakefront residents. That concern carried over to Kalamalka Lake and Okanagan Lake.

Lake Country parks staff improvised an idea to enhance dock protection by filling a series of garbage cans with water locked together by duck tape and bungy cord straps for the public boat launch dock on the Okanagan Centre shore of Okanagan Lake.

Erosion caused by the flushed out waterways upstream added debris in Wood Lake, which concerned boaters and also lakeside residents with docks.

Flood erosion in the upper Wood Lake watershed sent spring runoff pouring downstream ultimately into Duck Lake.

Boating was not recommended on Central Okanagan lakes because of the amount of debris that stayed in the waters for months. The Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour suffered damage and was closed for a long period.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Service Centre sent the province a $20 million bill to cover local costs of responding to the spring and early summer flooding which did not cover damage to public infrastructure and private property.

Lake Country’s flooding cleanup was estimated to cost $1.7 million.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Peachland outdoor ice rink delayed
Next story
Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Just Posted

Peachland outdoor ice rink delayed

Tough weather has delayed the rink at Turner Properties

2017’s Top Stories: The Lake Country flooding

Boaters were unable to use their boats for months after the Central Okanagan floods

Stay healthy over the holidays

Interior Health is offering tips to keep sickness away from friends and loved ones

Sun and cloud expected in Kelowna

A 60 per cent chance of flurries is expected for Dec. 28

Kelowna cadets donate to food bank

Cash and food donations were given to the food bank during the cadets’s Christmas dinner

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Most Read