2 vehicles collide at Kelowna intersection
Police, fire, ambulance and tow trucks are on scene at Glenmore Road and Kane Road
A two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic in Kelowna Saturday afternoon.
The crash took place shortly before 4:30 p.m. at Glenmore Road and Kane Road. One vehicle ended up on the sidewalk over a patch of grass while the other vehicle is blocking the right lane on Glenmore at the intersection.
The fire department, police and ambulance are all at the scene. Tow trucks have also arrived.
It is unknown if the crash resulted in any injuries.
