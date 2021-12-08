Two separate vehicle incidents took place on Highway 97 west of Falkland around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (DriveBC photo)

Two separate vehicle incidents took place on Highway 97 west of Falkland around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (DriveBC photo)

2 vehicle incidents slowing traffic on Highway 97 west of Falkland

DriveBC reported both incidents around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8

Update: 5:22 p.m.

The highway between Pinaus Lake Road and Westwold Station Road has been cleared, DriveBC reported at 5:15 p.m. Drivers are advised to expect delays.

…………………………………………

Original:

DriveBC is reporting two separate vehicle incidents on Highway 97 west of Falkland Wednesday afternoon.

The first incident is located between Pinaus Lake Road and Westwold Station Road, 14 to 15 kilometres west of Falkland. Emergency vehicles are on scene and an assessment is in progress. Traffic is affected in both directions and drivers are advised to watch for traffic control. DriveBC first reported the incident at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 8.

The second incident took place at 4:48 p.m. between Paxton Valley Road and Monte Lake Road, 18 km east of Monte Creek. An assessment is in progress. DriveBC’s next update will come at 5:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Heavy snowfall causing horrible driving conditions in South Okanagan

READ MORE: Semi caught on camera driving erratically on Hwy 5A sparks RCMP probe

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

motor vehicle crash

Previous story
Kelowna International Airport receives accreditation for its health and safety measures
Next story
Northwest B.C. MLA calls on RCMP top cop to review pipeline opponents’ arrests in Hazelton

Just Posted

The Vernon Panthers Junior and Senior varsity football squads made a large donation to the Salvation Army Food Bank. The food was collected at home games, and food was bought with proceeeds from 50-50 draws. (Rhonda Hove Photo)
Vernon Secondary football teams tackle hunger

Emmanuel Baptist Church is busy readying for the annual Bethlehem Star, which will be a drive-thru event this year due to COVID-19. (Aaron Wilson photo)
Bethlehem Star still shines for Vernon drive-thru

Two separate vehicle incidents took place on Highway 97 west of Falkland around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (DriveBC photo)
2 vehicle incidents slowing traffic on Highway 97 west of Falkland

(Black Press Media File Photo)
Kelowna International Airport receives accreditation for its health and safety measures