2 vehicle crash at Leathead and Franklyn roads in Kelowna

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Aug. 16

Emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Franklyn and Leathead roads on Aug. 16, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Leathead and Franklyn roads.

At least one person was seen being checked over by paramedics.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. Both vehicles needed to be towed away.

Breaking – Two vehicle crash in Rutland is causing some traffic delays at Leathead and Franklyn. One person is being looked at my emergency services. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/P8fdHyTc8D — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 16, 2023

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

