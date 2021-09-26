RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

2 students dead after early-morning collision at UBC

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene

Two University of B.C. students are dead after a car veered off the road and collided with the pedestrians in the early hours of Sunday (Sept. 26) morning.

In a news release, University RCMP said a preliminary analysis has determined that the driver of the car veered off the side of North West Marine Drive between Agronomy Road and Stadium Road just before 1:45 a.m. The vehicle hit two students, both 18 years old, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said that driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested at the scene. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and then released to appear in court at a later date.

UBC president Santa Ono released a statement, saying the university community is mourning the loss of two of its own.

“It is difficult to comprehend and express the enormity of the loss of these two bright and promising young adults,” Ono said in a statement. “

I also understand there are many questions still to be answered as University RCMP continue to investigate, and I expect more details will emerge in the coming days that may further deepen our sadness. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, the university will not be revealing the identities of the students at this time.”

Grief and trauma counselling will be made available, Ono added.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service investigation is ongoing and North West Marine Drive between Agronomy Road and Stadium Road is expected to remain closed for several more hours.

Alcohol, drugs and speed have not yet been ruled out as factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage is asked to call University RCMP at 604-224-1322.

Today our UBC community is mourning the tragic deaths of two students, struck and killed by a car early this morning on Northwest Marine Drive.

It is difficult to comprehend and express the enormity of the loss of these two bright and promising young adults.

On behalf of the university, I wish to extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends and loved ones.

Our community mourns with you.

I know some at UBC, particularly students in residence, are just now learning of this terrible incident. I want you to know there are grief and trauma counselling supports available to you. Please speak to your residence life manager to access those supports as you need to.

I also understand there are many questions still to be answered as University RCMP continue to investigate, and I expect more details will emerge in the coming days that may further deepen our sadness. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, the university will not be revealing the identities of the students at this time.

This is an awful tragedy. Please take care of each other.

Santa Ono

collisionUBC

