2 sledders caught in avalanche north of Golden; GADSAR

One sledder was able to ride out on his own, while the other was airlifted to hospital

The avalanche that the two riders were caught in. (GADSAR photo)

On Jan. 22, Golden And District Search and Rescue (GADSAR) responded to two sledders who had been carried in an avalanche incident in the Hospital Creek area, just north of Golden.

The two sledders triggered an avalanche and were carried down into a terrain trap.

According to GADSAR, one rider pulled his airbag and was able to stay on the surface, with only minor injuries reported. The sledder was able to ride out on his own without assistance.

However, the second rider was fully buried, and had to be dug out with the help of another nearby group.

He was initially unresponsive, but regained consciousness after being uncovered and receiving first aid.

Search and rescue techs flew in with Alpine Helicopters, packaged the patient for multiple injuries, and transferred care to BCAS at the Golden Airport.

It is unclear the severity of the second riders injuries.

Claire Palmer

Editor for the Golden Star

