A technical rope rescue was conducted in the area Friday evening

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) assisted West Kelowna Fire and Rescue with a technical rope rescue at Bear Creek Provincial Park Friday evening (July 2).

At around 6:20 p.m., rescue crews responded to reports of two people stuck near a hiking trail in the area. By 11:00 p.m. that same evening, COSAR confirmed that the two people were safely rescued.

READ MORE: Kelowna Fire Department extinguishes basement fire

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan