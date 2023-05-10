Golden-Field RCMP received 238 calls for service in April 2023. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Golden-Field RCMP received 238 calls for service in April 2023. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

2 months later still no charges in Golden courthouse arson

Golden-Field RCMP received 238 calls for service in April, down from 244 in March

Golden-Field RCMP branch received 238 calls for service last month, a slight drop from the previous month’s total of 244.

There were 67 persons offences last month which include assault, fraud, uttering threats and harassment. This is a notable increase from the 55 persons offences called for in March.

Traffic-related calls were once again the most frequent call for service with 88 such requests.

There were 18 collisions in the region including one with serious injuries and two with serious vehicle damage over $10,000.

In addition to the collisions, there were nine impaired driving investigations which resulted in seven immediate roadside prohibitions.

There were fewer property offences this month going down from 25 in March to 21 in April.

Among the 25 property offences in March was the courthouse fire that left one firefighter injured after she fell off the roof while responding to the blaze.

Nearly two months after the fire, police have not laid any charges related to the case.

The courthouse’s services have been relocated to multiple locations around Golden.

After the fire, the Town of Golden passed a resolution seeking assurances from the government of B.C. that all provincial services formerly housed in the courthouse would return to Golden in their original form.

