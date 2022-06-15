2 men sought for alleged criminal offence in Kelowna: RCMP

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects

Images of two men that RCMP want to speak with. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP is looking to identify and speak with two men after what they are calling allegations of a criminal offence.

Police released surveillance images of the individuals taken from a condo building in Kelowna on April 3.

The first man is described as Indigenous, 25 to 30 years old, 5’5” to 6’ tall with a stocky build, short dark hair, and a beard and moustache. He was wearing a dark jacket and cap. The second man is described as Caucasian, 25 to 30 years old, about 6’ tall with a medium build and short dark hair. He was wearing glasses and a dark jacket.

“We are turning to the public in an effort to positively identify the people captured in this surveillance video,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer. “If you know who these people are or you are the people in these photographs, please come forward to police.”

Cst. Della Paolera said details regarding the nature of the allegations are not being released at this time.

If you have information regarding the identity of the men in the photos, you are urged to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 2022-19044. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.

