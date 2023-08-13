The incident occured late Saturday night, near Mabel Lake Resort and the community of Hupel. (Google Maps)

2 in hospital after helicopter crash near Mabel Lake

A small dog is also missing after the crash

A helicopter crash on the Shuswap River near Mabel Lake late Saturday (Aug. 12) night has sent two people to the hospital.

According to B.C. Emergency Health Services, an incident took place around 8 p.m., where a small helicopter crashed into the river. Two people have been sent to the hospital.

Additionally, according to Brianna Megan Winrow, a small chihuahua is missing, after being involved in the crash.

The chihuahua, named Chalupa, was last seen wearing a red therapy vest. Phone or text: 250-878-6497 or 250-864-4491 if seen.

The condition of the two people, and chihuahua, is unknown.

The Morning Star will update with more information.

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Helicopter crash

