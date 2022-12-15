2 calls in 3 days for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was out Wednesday (Dec. 14) to assist an injured skier.

COSAR was called to the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe area around 1:30 p.m.

A woman had fallen, and upon being found by a member of the search team, COSAR used a Zoleo emergency locator beacon to call for help.

A CAT had to be brought in to help extract the injured skier.

The woman was brought to the main cabin for pain medication and transferred to a waiting ambulance.

It was the second time the search and rescue team had been called out this week – on Monday (Dec. 13), COSAR was tasked by RCMP to search for two overdue hunters in the Beaverdell area.

COSAR and RCMP found the camp where is was determined the pair’s vehicle broke down and they decided to stay put for the night before walking out in the snow.

Both returned safely.

