2 Agassiz-area wildfires being tackled by multiple crews

The District of Kent has declared a state of local emergency due to wildfires that have been burning since early Thursday (Nov. 17) morning.

The District of Kent is monitoring two wildfires in the area – one on Bear Mountain near Seabird Island and on LImbert Mountain west of Agassiz. B.C. Hydro is fighting the Bear Mountain fire as the fire is in their right-of-way. B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) is also monitoring this blaze.

The Agassiz Fire Department (AFD) was first alerted of the now-1.2-hectare LImbert Mountain fire at about 4 a.m. on Thursday. The AFD took a defensive position due to safety risks of the steep terrain and fire-involved standing, dead timber.

Both fires are human-caused, according to information from BCWS.

The district has also activated its emergency operating centre for the sake of emergency operations efficiency. Evacuation alerts have been issued to residents on Limbert Road, meaning they must be on alert and ready to leave in the event that officials order an evacuation.

Structural protection measures are in place on the Limbert Mountain fire. BCWS, the AFD and contractors continue to work together to bring the fire under control. There are three pieces of heavy equipment, one helicopter and ground crews fighting the fire.

The Seabird Island Fire Department (SIFD) is assisting with the Bear Mountain fire, the Popkum Fire Department is helping with the Limbert Mountain Fire and Harrison Hot Springs is providing additional coverage should other incidents occur.

Residents are advised to stay away from the Limbert Road and Cameron Road areas near Agassiz while firefighters and first responders are working.

