$1M winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in Vernon

Ticket purchased in Kelowna also won more than $219,000.

Some lucky British Columbian purchased a winning Lotto Max ticket in Vernon.

A ticket drawn on Friday won the $1 million, according to the BC Lottory Corporation website.

The winning numbers on that ticket were 03 30 31 37 42 43 49.

Another ticket, with six of the seven drawn numbers, won $219,000 and was purchased in Kelowna.

A Lotto 6/49 ticket was also purchased in the Nelson-Creston area, winning a guaranteed prize of $1 million.

The winning ticket included the numbers: 17831364-02.

