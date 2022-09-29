19-year-old crashes into phone pole in Kelowna while intoxicated

The incident took place around 1:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23

Kelowna RCMP responded to a single vehicle crash last Friday night (Sept. 23) involving an intoxicated driver.

Around 1:40 a.m., the 2005 Ford Focus was travelling westbound on East Kelowna Road when it drifted off the road and clipped a telephone pole, causing the airbags to deploy and significant damage to the vehicle.

Two people were in the car at the time of the crash, a 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old man. The woman told police the man was driving when the car crashed, but after investigation, it was determined she was behind the wheel. After the crash, both parties were found yelling and arguing with each other. Neither of them were injured.

After a breath sample and determining she was intoxicated, she received a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) and her car was impounded for 30 days.

“It is very fortunate no one was injured in this incident and is an example of the hazards of driving while intoxicated,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer.

