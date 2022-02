A COVID-19 outbreak at a local facility has impacted more than 20 people.

Polson Long-Term Care declared the outbreak Feb. 15.

Interior Health reported Feb. 22 that there are 19 residents cases and three among staff.

It is currently the only outbreak in Vernon facilities.

