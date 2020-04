Crews are expected to arrive at noon

A map of the affected area. (BC Hydro)

Crews are on their way to remedy a power outage impacting 185 Oyama customers.

Power has been off since 10:11 a.m. and crews are currently expected to arrive by noon.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

For the most recent updates, visit the BC Hydro website.

READ MORE: Kelowna hockey player sues city, opponent, league, after suffering broken ankle

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Hotel Zed turns rooms into work-from-home spaces

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

power outages