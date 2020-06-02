$173K to support Okanagan seniors amid pandemic

The United Way has invested more than $173,000 to organizations that support seniors ensuring they have what they need to stay healthy and connected amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding, which supports 26 organizations across the Okanagan, was made possible trough the COVID-19 Relief Fund launched in early April and with the influx of federal funding through the New Horizons Seniors Program.

“In our region, approximately 20 per cent of seniors live in poverty or isolation and are at greater risk of poor health outcomes due to the pandemic,” United Way said in a June 2 announcement.

The funding comes on the heels of $113,200 in partnership with the Community Foundation of North Okanagan announced May 28 — and many of the same organizations will benefit from Tuesday’s funding.

“It is our collective responsibility to come together to support our neighbours who may require support,” United Way Southern Interior BC’s executive director Kahir Lalji said. “This is even more important during a time of crisis where the impact of vulnerabilities are heightened and deepened.”

Lalji said United Way is “proud” to partner with the federal government to support seniors through community-based partners throughout the interior from Revelstoke to Princeton.

”Loneliness, isolation, food insecurity, access to medication and essential non-medical program adjustments are some of the examples these investments will support,” Lalji said.

Seniors Minister Deb Schulte said by working with a localized organization, the funding can be tailored to better support the local needs of seniors across Canada.

Local charities benefiting from funding are:

BrainTrust Canada

CMHA – Kelowna

CMHA – South Okanagan Similkameen

CMHA – Vernon

Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society

Community Dental Access Centre

Community Recreational Initiatives Society

Connect Counselling & Therapy Society

Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre Society

Enderby & District Community Resource Centre

Good Food Box North Okanagan

Independent Living Vernon

Kelowna Community Resources Society

Kelowna Gospel Mission Dental Clinic

Kindale Developmental Association (Vernon)

Lake Country Health Planning Society

NeighbourLink Summerland

Ooknakane Friendship Centre (Penticton)

Peachland Wellness Centre

Princeton Foodbank

Seniors Outreach Services Society

South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society

SOS Volunteer Centre Society

South Okanagan Women in Need Society

The Salvation Army Kelowna

Whitevalley Community Resource Centre

