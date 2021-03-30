Susanne Till, a single mother of three children, is one of six surviving victims in an attack that saw six others stabbed at Lynn Canyon library in North Vancouver. One woman died. (GoFundMe)

Susanne Till, a single mother of three children, is one of six surviving victims in an attack that saw six others stabbed at Lynn Canyon library in North Vancouver. One woman died. (GoFundMe)

$173,000 raised for single mother who survived North Vancouver stabbing

Susanne Till is described by her close friend as a hardworking mother of three

Susanne Till is one of six surving victims in a fatal Saturday stabbing at Lynn Canyon library in North Vancouver.

Till’s friends, including Kirsten Emerson, launched a fundraising campaign to support her once she leaves the hospital. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $173,000 was raised for the single mother of three.

Emerson said in a statement that Till is the type of person who is quick to offer help and deliver baked goods to friends.

“Many caring comments and donations have flooded in from people who have never met her but have laughed at her memes, bought kids toys from her or met her on a single parents group camping trip,” she added.

RELATED: Teacher who survived North Vancouver stabbing hailed as ‘hero’ for fending off attacker

Mike Little, the mayor of the district of North Vancouver, said Monday that he’s heard many stories of bravery and kindness in the aftermath of the attack.

Little said he’s heard about restaurant staff helping the injured, strangers rushing to administer first aid and other acts of compassion and bravery that will be recognized in coming months.

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, faces a second-degree murder charge and is due back in court on Thursday.

Michelle Tansey, the acting officer-in-charge of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, told a news conference Monday that police don’t believe radicalization was a factor in the attack, and that the suspect did not know the victims.

One woman was killed in the attack and six people, ranging in age from 22 to 78, were injured.

VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 woman dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s long-term care residents got less medical care in 1st wave of pandemic: report
Next story
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Just Posted

Chipko Jones performs in the final episode of Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s Focus Online Series, April 1-4. (VDPAC photo)
Vernon stages final focus on live entertainment

Performing Arts Centre’s series comes to a close with last episode

SilverStar Mountain Resort is still slated to close for the season April 5, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
SilverStar pivots amid new COVID-19 orders

With one week to go, dining options shift under new public health orders

Okanagan Indian Members will elect a new chief and council Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Pexels photo).
Voting underway to elect Okanagan Indian Band’s next chief and council

Voting takes place today until 8 p.m. with 33 candidates council, six chief candidates

Downtown Vernon’s The Fig has a few bistro tables outside and will remain open for pickup during B.C.’s ban on indoor dining. (The Fig photo)
Vernon restaurants stay ‘Okanagan strong’ through new COVID restrictions

Grab your toque and support a local patio near you

Armstrong restaurants like the Station Diner on Pleasant Valley Boulevard have received the support of the city and Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce to use city sidewalks and parking spaces for patio service until April 19 in wake of the provincial health order update Monday, March 29. (Facebook photo)
Armstrong OKs sidewalk patios in wake of new orders

City throws support behind restaurants to allow expansion through to April 19

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

Police have not yet determined whether the incident, involving a UBC on-campus employee, was a hate crime

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The old Shielings Motel is being demolished for an eventual roundabout to reduce congestion between Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Demolish begins on decrepit Penticton motel units

The city will be turning the property into a roundabout to reduce traffic

The front and entrance to the Scotiabank downtown was smashed in Tuesday morning. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Windows smashed, back door lit on fire at downtown Penticton bank

Police are looking for witnesses or video of the 4 a.m. arson and break-in

Susanne Till, a single mother of three children, is one of six surviving victims in an attack that saw six others stabbed at Lynn Canyon library in North Vancouver. One woman died. (GoFundMe)
$173,000 raised for single mother who survived North Vancouver stabbing

Susanne Till is described by her close friend as a hardworking mother of three

Most Read