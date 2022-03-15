FILE PHOTO: The prescribed burn on Crater Mountain moves forward towards completion with the Lower Similkameen Indian Band and BC Wildfire Service. (Okanagan Nation Alliance Facebook)

FILE PHOTO: The prescribed burn on Crater Mountain moves forward towards completion with the Lower Similkameen Indian Band and BC Wildfire Service. (Okanagan Nation Alliance Facebook)

170-hectare prescribed burn scheduled near Peachland

The burn will take place April 1 and smoke will be visible in the area

A 170-hectare prescribed burn is set for April 1 near Peachland.

The BC Wildfire Service, Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation Alliance with the support of Gorman Brothers Ltd. and the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District will be working to prepare for the burn as early as March 22.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the exact timing of the burn will be dependent on weather, site and venting conditions. The burn will only take place if conditions are suitable and will allow for smoke to dissipate quickly.

The Penticton Indian Band and the BC Wildfire Service will control and monitor the fire.

Smoke and flames might be visible from Peachland, Summerland, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas. Travellers along Highways 97 and 97C might also view the burn and are asked to monitor road conditions by checking DriveBC.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the purpose of the prescribed burn is to provide a level of protection from wildfire, restore the ecosystem, including mule deer winter range and enhance Indigenous cultural values in the area while also supporting the traditional use of fire as a tool to improve the landscape.

For more information on the importance of cultural burning and prescribed fire, visit prescribedfire.ca.

