165 drivers caught speeding in the North Okanagan over long weekend

BC Highway Patrol officers were kept busy over the Victoria Day long weekend recording 165 speed-related offences, 16 distracted driving charges and 14 seatbelt violations.

Between Saturday and Monday, BCHP Falkland officers were active and present on roads in communities throughout the North Okanagan and Sgt. Roberts said it was a safety success.

“The current travel restrictions played a significant role in the reduced activity on our roadways I’m sure,” Roberts said. “We want to remind motorists that we all have a shared responsibility in keeping our roads safe.”

Nine impaired driving-related investigations and three prohibited driving investigations were also conducted over the weekend.

“With May being Aggressive Driving Enforcement Month, the team will remain focused on reducing aggressive driving behaviour for the remaining few days.”

