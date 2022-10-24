West Kelowna RCMP find 16 vehicles with inappropriate tires

As the season changes, your tires should too

Don’t you “snow”?

Vehicles on most highway routes in B.C. require snow tires of chains from Oct. 1 to April 30 and police are checking.

A safety blitz conducted by the West Kelowna RCMP and the BC Highway Patrol operation was set up on Highway 97C near the interchange with Highway 97. During the operation, 11 personal and five commercial vehicles were found to have inappropriate tires or did not have chains.

“There is a heightened concern for traffic safety, particularly during the winter months. The Okanagan has extreme changes in weather and with our high mountain passes it’s always important to have the right equipment and be prepared for a worst-case scenario” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The police also issued 50 violation tickets, (mostly for speeding in a construction zone), and 46 Warnings, (most of which were for excessive speed in a construction zone but also for drivers not displaying their “N” and/or failure to produce a license), and commercial vehicle inspections.

The primary focus of the blitz was educating the public about the requirement for winter tires.

Routes requiring snow tires are marked with regulatory signs posted on highways throughout the province.

Additionally, RCMP and BC Highway Patrol reserve the right to restrict travel at any time of the year depending on road conditions.

“When driving in town watch for children bundled up as they walk which may make it difficult to see and hear the vehicles on the roadways,” said Della-Paolera.’

READ MORE: Winter conditions converge on Connector and Coquihalla, west of Kelowna

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

carsCity of KelownaCoquihalla HighwayDrivingSnowTires