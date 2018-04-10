16 homes on evacuation alert in rural Oliver flooding

The 16 properties are all along Sportsmans Bowl Road just north of Oliver

Sixteen properties are on evacuation alert in the Sportsmens Bowl Road area of rural Oliver as flooding in the area continues.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is issuing the alerts alongside the Oliver Fire Department, noting that the road may be closed at the junction with Highway 97 due to the flooding.

“Flooding is undermining Sportsmens Bowl Rd. and may make it impassable. The RDOS does not know when this road closure may occur,” an RDOS release reads.

“Residents and property owners are advised to make alternative arrangements for parking of vehicles as soon as possible otherwise these vehicles may become trapped on Sportsmens Bowl Rd.”

The affected area is just north of the town of Oliver’s boundary. No other homes in the RDOS area are currently under evacuation alert or order at this time, though the community of Willowbrook, northwest of Oliver, is under a state of local emergency.

Upon notification of an evacuation alert, residents should be prepared for immediate evacuation by:

Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated;

Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), cell phone charges and immediate care needs for dependents and, if choosen, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure;

Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children;

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area;

Arranging to transport household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. Affected residents needing transportation assistance from the area can call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225;

Arranging accommodation for family members if possible. In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required;

Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres.

For more information please visit www.rdos.bc.ca, e-mail info@rdos.bc.ca, call 250-490-4225.