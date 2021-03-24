A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

155 overdose deaths in B.C. marks deadliest February on record

The pandemic has led to increased isolation and a more toxic drug supply

The province reported 155 fatal overdoses in February as the opioid crisis continues in B.C.

In a Wednesday (March 24) news release, the BC Coroners Service said that this was the 11th month in a row where more than 100 people had died.

“The number of deaths due to toxic illicit drugs in February highlights the ongoing critical risk to public health and safety from the illicit drug market,” said Lisa Lapointe, B.C.’s chief coroner. “The continued tragic and unprecedented rate of death in B.C. highlights the urgent need for a multi-faceted, evidence-based and accessible system of care for those experiencing problematic substance use.”

This was the deadliest February on record since the overdose crisis began nearly five years ago in B.C. with a 107 per cent increase over the same month last year.

February saw 5.5 people die per day, compared to an average of 4.7 people per day for 2020, when 1,724 people died in total.

An increasingly toxic drug supply and isolation, both brought on by the pandemic, have been blamed for the increase in deaths.

Data for the first two months of 2021 show that 81 per cent of those dying were male and that the highest number of deaths were reported in Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria. While the highest number of overdose deaths were in Fraser Health with 116 and Vancouver Coastal Health at 90, the highest rate of death was in Northern Health at 58 deaths per 100,000 individuals.

Overall in B.C., the rate of overdose deaths so far for 2021 is at 38 per 100,000 people, higher than 2020’s record 33.5 per 100,000.

Of the year’s 329 deaths, 192 – or 58 per cent – were in private residences, while 92 – or 28 per cent – were in other residences. An additional 36 – 10.9 per cent – were outside.

While the BC Coroners Service stressed that 2021 data is preliminary, thus far about 85 per cent of overdose deaths had fentanyl present this year, compared to 86 per cent last year.

Overall, between 2018 and 2020, fentanyl and its analogues were involved in 87 per cent of deaths, with cocaine at 48.7 per cent and methamphetamine at 38.4 per cent.

Extreme fentanyl concentrations, defined as exceeding 50 micrograms per litre, were found in 13 per cent of people who fatally overdoses between April 2020 and January 2021, compared to eight per cent from January 2019 to March 2020.

Carfentanil, deemed 100 times stronger than fentanyl, has been found in 31 deaths in the first two months of 2021, compared to 65 deaths in all of 2020.

READ MORE: 2020 marks deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

B.C. overdosesopioid crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hard-hit hospitality companies help with B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccinations
Next story
Police watchdog clears RCMP officer in young Chase woman’s fall from bridge

Just Posted

Armstrong MetalFest co-founder Jesse Valstar performs with Odinfist during the annual event at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds in 2019. (Jennifer Blake - File)
Province backs Armstrong MetalFest

Metal festival organizers announce support from BC Arts Council will keep them ‘on their feet’

(Pixabay)
Crisis lines in Interior reached record number of calls in 2020: report

Responders provided 450,000 minutes of support, helping 30,000 in 2020, a record since 2012

Polson Park skatepark. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star file)
Vernon police investigating after theft at skatepark

Vernon-area parent warns others after son’s bag nabbed by allegedly armed teens

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have joined colleagues in Midway in investigating a man allegedly impersonating a police officer and conducting traffic stops along highways. (File photo)
Cop impersonator conducts traffic stop in Lumby

Suspect driving a white SUV or pickup with red and blue lights which can be activated

Southbound traffic will be closed and delays can be expected for northbound motorists on Bottom Wood Lake Road in Lake Country. (File photo)
Sanitary main upgrades start tomorrow in Vernon

Portion of 36th Avenue to be closed to through traffic

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15.
Teen arrested in connection to multiple unprovoked B.C. hammer attacks

A 17-year-old Comox Valley youth was arrested on Tuesday and is in police custody

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
155 overdose deaths in B.C. marks deadliest February on record

The pandemic has led to increased isolation and a more toxic drug supply

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mowi has applied to the court to be allowed to transfer fish into two of their Discovery Islands pens to let the salmon grow to marketable size. (Photo supplied)
Fish farmers in court today arguing for Discovery Islands injunction

DFO, conservationists will argue tomorrow against putting more fish in the pens slated for closure

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)
Police watchdog clears RCMP officer in young Chase woman’s fall from bridge

The report on the investigation into the officer’s actions was released March 24.

The Kitimat RCMP responded to a cougar sighting and stopped someone doing 'doughnuts' in the past week. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Highway 33 partially closed due to police investigation

Kelowna and Midway RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area

Most Read