14 months of COVID-19 data show Kamloops cases doubling Vernon’s

Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021: 605 cases reported for Vernon, 243 for Salmon Arm, 1,246 for Kamloops

COVID-19 numbers provided by Interior Health show Salmon Arm and Revelstoke in the 200-plus range from January 2020 to February 2021 while Vernon, with a larger population, tallied more than 600 over the 14 months. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)

Total COVID-19 cases for the North Okanagan-Shuswap since the beginning of the pandemic show the Vernon health area, with the largest population, tallying the largest number.

From Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021, Vernon totalled 605 cases. That compares to 243 for Salmon Arm, 211 for Revelstoke, 56 for Enderby and 52 for Armstrong for the 14 months counted.

Further to the west, the Kamloops health area more than doubled Vernon’s total, with 1,246 cases in the 14 months tallied.

The BC Centre for Disease Control also released weekly case numbers on March 3 for the region.

Once again the new cases reported, this time for the week of Feb. 21 to 27, were similar or falling from the week before – except for Kamloops.

For the Salmon Arm area, new cases reported dropped to three from eight the previous week.

In the Vernon health area, new cases rose slightly to 15 from nine the week before.

Both Enderby and Armstrong continued the trend from the week previous, with no cases reported from Feb. 21 to 27.

Revelstoke dropped to just one new case reported, down from four the previous week.

The Kamloops health area saw an increase, totalling 124 new cases from Feb. 21 to 27 compared to 78 new cases the week before.

Read more: 36 new cases of COVID-19, one death in Interior Health

Read more: B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

The Salmon Arm numbers include Sicamous, Malakwa, Sorrento, Tappen and Falkland, while Vernon’s include Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville.

The Enderby health area includes Grindrod, Mara and Kingfisher, while Armstrong’s includes Spallumcheen.

Maps of new cases reported each week in each local health area, as well as monthly totals, can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website by scrolling down under BC COVID-19 data. Also available are graphs from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.