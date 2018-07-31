13 records smashed across B.C. as heat wave continues

Temperatures reached into the high 30s

More than a dozen temperature records were broken on Monday, as a heat wave continues to stifle B.C. communities.

The highest of the 13 records set was in Burns Lake, where the mercury hit a scorching 34.1 degrees Celsius, beating out a 2009 record of 33.3.

READ MORE: Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

READ MORE: Heat to hover at 30C over much of B.C.

The oldest record beat was in Rock Creek, where 39.3 degrees beat out a 1929 record of 38.9.

Lillooet residents had to endure the hottest temperature, at 40 degrees.

A heat warning remains in effect for much of B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August
Next story
130 overdoses in one day has B.C. premier, addiction expert sounding alarm

Just Posted

Update: Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

Drivers from Penticton to Vernon are reporting a layer of ash on their vehicles.

Thunderstorms expected in Kelowna

According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are predicted for July 31

Members of Lake Country council have yet to announce if they’re seeking re-election

Council is divided on who will run for the next civic election

NHL all-stars replace West Kelowna boy’s stolen jersey

The jersey was stolen from his mom’s car

Election packages available for Lake Country candidates

Packages are available for those who wish to run in the next municipal election

Update: 481 properties in Cawston/Keremeos area on evac alert as Snowy Mountain fire rages

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Update: Rappel crew lands to attack Mount Bastion fire near Salmon Arm

Smoke can be seen from the southwest side of the mountain

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Most Read