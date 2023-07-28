An S-64E Sikorsky Skycrane was being used to fight fires south of Golden. (Golden Municipal Airport)

An S-64E Sikorsky Skycrane was being used to fight fires south of Golden. (Golden Municipal Airport)

13-hectare wildfire burning south of Golden near Birchlands Creek

The blaze was discovered late on Sunday night and is drawing a full response from BC Wildfire

A 13-hectare wildfire is burning south of Golden in Birchlands Creek.

No evacuation orders or alerts have been issued in response to the fire which is burning directly south of Kapristo Mountain.

The blaze was discovered on Sunday at approximately 11:45 p.m. As of Thursday, the fire was still burning and was labelled by the BC Wildfire Service as “out of control.”

Out-of-control fires are described as ones which are “continuing to spread” and are “not responding to suppression efforts.”

The fire is suspected to have been caused by lightning from storms on Sunday evening.

A full response has been issued to combat the blaze. In these instances, immediate action is taken and the fire is suppressed and controlled until it is determined to be out.

“The BC Wildfire Service uses a full response when there is a threat to public safety and/or property and other values, such as infrastructure or timber,” the agency wrote on its website.

A large helicopter, the S-64E Sikorsky Skycrane, was at the Golden Municipal Airport earlier this week being used to fight fires in the area.

READ MORE: Fan-favourite band, Shred Kelly, returning to Golden

@505sami_
sami.islam@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsGolden

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 vehicle rollovers on Highway 3A in Keremeos in less than a week
Next story
UPDATE: Over 150 properties can return home as crews continue to attack Kamloops wildfire

Just Posted

The Downtown Kelowna Shown N Shine from Aug. 20, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Show N Shine rides back into downtown Kelowna

The Wilson M. Beck team of (left to right) John Anderson, Steven Pavelich, Dave Newsted and Jason Row helped raise more than $90,000 for the YMCA of Southern Interior BC at their 13th annual golf tournament. (YMCA of Southern Interior BC/Contributed)
Kelowna golf tournament raises more than $90K for the kids

A hopper was stolen from Urban Distilleries in West Kelowna on July 21,2023. (Crime Stoppers/Submitted)
Theft from West Kelowna distillery has police asking for help

Georgia Powell (r) with two of her sons, Jerome Blake (l) and Jason Blake. (Photo contributed)
Olympic runner Jerome Blake just 1 of 3 success stories for Kelowna family