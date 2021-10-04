124 child care spaces one step closer to fruition in Vernon

A new child care facility serving up to 124 children from infant to school age is one step closer after Vernon council approved a few variances to the development permit.

Council supported the front yard setback to allow for the building in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue, south of the Recreation Centre, adjacent to Vernon Creek.

If denied, the setback, which went from 6 metres to 3.82 metres, would have cost the facility 25 child care spaces at minimum.

This facility, which will be operated by the Boys and Girls Club, is funded by two provincial grants totalling $4 million. Ownership of the lands remains with the City of Vernon.

The grants will fund the full cost of the project including outdoor play areas, equipment, curbs, sidewalks, pathways, landscaping and fencing.

The building will be a one-storey building that will have 24 spaces for children under 36 months and 100 for children between that and school age.

The facility is projected to open and accept children by next September.

Site preparation is set to start this month while construction of the foundation is slated to be complete before the first frost in November.

