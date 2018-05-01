12-year-old girl from 108 Mile Ranch dies in quad incident

A fundraiser to support the family of 12-year-old Zoe Daigle who died in a quad incident on Sunday, April 29 has raised over $4,000 so far.

Isabella Macquarrie, a neighbour who set up the fundraiser with the permission of the family, says the family is suffering financially. Zoe’s father quit his job in Clearwater to take care of the ranch after her grandfather fell ill, says Macquarrie.

Zoe’s aunt and uncle were on their way home to Alberta after spending two weeks with the family when they heard the news and turned around, according to MacQuarrie.

“They’re devastated. Their beautiful 12-year-old girl was just the light of all our lives.”

“Pretty good kid. Straight A student. Awesome with horses. Nice girl,” adds her partner Phil Wright.

In an update, Macquarrie notes a trust fund bank account has been set up at CIBC in 100 Mile House to which people can contribute directly. You can also visit the gofundme.

Macquarrie says funds will be split equally between both families.

