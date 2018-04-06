12-year-old dog recovering following attack

Patricia and Lorne Pierlot’s dog Charlie, a 12 year old Shihtzu, Lahsa Apso cross, was attacked by an American Bulldog while out for a walk on April 2. Charlie lost his right eye as a result of the attack but is home and recovering with his family. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Charlie, the 12 year old shih tzu, lhasa apso cross that was attacked on 30th Street NE in Salmon Arm on April 2, is home safe and recovering with his family, the Pierlots’.

Lorne Pierlot’s wife was out for a walk with Charlie on April 2 when an American bulldog suddenly attacked the small dog, a passerby attempted to intervene before police and animal control arrived on scene and succesfully pulled the bulldog off Charlie.

Original story: Bulldog euthanized after attacking small dog

Several members of the Salmon Arm community came together to show their support for Charlie and his owners April 6, assembling gift baskets for them which were presented at the downtown Tim Hortons location.

Lorne Pierlot says Charlie is “doing alright, but he’s still a little bit in shock.” He also notes that his wife is still quite shaken up by the incident.

While Charlie lost his right eye in the attack, and suffered numerous bites and a bad injury to his left front leg, he is currently home and is expected to make a recovery. Charlie has been a beloved pet of the the Pierlots’ for ten years, originally being adopted as a rescue dog by the family.

“If he had died it would have been like losing a child,” Lorne Pierlot says.

Lorne’s wife was not far from home when the incident occured, but did not have a cell phone to reach her husband, who only knew of the attack once his wife contacted him from the vet’s office.

Darcy Keehn, who happened to be passing by at the time of the attack, dropped what he was doing to assist in what was clearly a distressing situation.

“My first instinct was to stop and help, it was all reaction,” Keehn says.

After repeatedly trying to kick the bulldog off of Charlie, Keehn realized he needed extra assistance to free Charlie from the persistent bulldog.

“What sticks in my head is how hard I was kicking, I was aiming for the bottom jaw so it couldn’t bite any harder,” he says. “I’ll always remember that little eye looking up at me.”

After seeking assistance from a resident on the street who was doing yard work, and ensuring a call was made to police, Keehn says he turned around to see a police vehicle already happened to be coming down the street. Inside was Constable Irv Goerzen, who assisted in freeing Charlie and organized for animal control to quickly be on the scene.

“Criticize the police all you want, but this guy was an angel,” Lorne Pierlot says.

The American bulldog that was involved in the incident was euthanized on April 4, according to the dog’s owner, who requested to remain anonymous. Though re-homing the bulldog was put forward as an option, the possibility of further attacks or aggression problems in the future prompted the owner to go through with euthanization.

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.