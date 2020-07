The fire was first reported on Monday

A wildfire is being reported near Merritt.

The 12 hectare size blaze was first reported Monday (July 20) afternoon.

The approximate location is Skuhun Creek just off the Nicola River, about 40 km east of Merritt.

BC Wildfire is aware of the blaze.

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started.

