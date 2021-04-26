The $12.8 million house at 587 Vancouver Avenue in Penticton, nominated for several International Design Awards, is described as a property that “has been designed with an obsessive level of attention to detail.” (Jon Adrian / Kevin Chen Realty)

The $12.8 million house at 587 Vancouver Avenue in Penticton, nominated for several International Design Awards, is described as a property that “has been designed with an obsessive level of attention to detail.” (Jon Adrian / Kevin Chen Realty)

$12.8 million Okanagan home listing sparks racist, hateful comments

Realtor Kevin Chen reported threats made against him to police

A luxury home in Penticton listed for sale at $12.8 million has sparked many racist comments, including a threatening email against the realtors who listed the property.

The house, located at 587 Vancouver Avenue, listed by Kevin Chen and Matt Zhang from Vancouver-based Oakwyn Realty, has been on the market for almost a year now.

However, it wasn’t until the home was featured by the online Vancouver news publication Daily Hive that Chen and Zhang began to draw the ire of some locals.

Since the Daily Hive story ran in December, 2020 Chen and Zhang have been subject to a slew of racist and hateful comments and remarks from Penticton locals.

In one case, an email sent directly to Chen Saturday, April 24 suggested that he “should be shot” and threatened of “dire consequences” should he not return to China.

Chen, who grew up in Canada and is originally from Taiwan, said he was taken aback by the email but not shocked considering the amount of anti-Asian racism seen in Canada recently.

Chen reported the email to the Penticton RCMP but so far no progress has been made on contacting the person who made the threats, according to Zhang. The Western News has reached out to the Penticton RCMP for more information but has not yet received a response.

Zhang, who has also lived in Canada his entire life, said the email is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the racist and hateful sentiments they’ve had thrown at them since the Daily Hive story ran.

The racism is particularly perplexing to Zhang considering the home’s current owner is a Caucasian Penticton man.

“We were just selected to list the house for him and ever since we listed it, if you look at the comments on the Daily Hive story, it’s been all racist comments,” Zhang said.

“At the end of the day we’re just the agents who are listing it, we aren’t the ones who built it, the money is from Canada… it wasn’t built to sell, the homeowner just wanted to move, it’s super simple.”

Anti-Asian racism has been on the rise in Canada since the start of the pandemic. In Vancouver, police data shows anti-Asian hate crimes have risen by 717 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: B.C. premier calls for action on hate crimes in wake of Vancouver police report

“Even since COVID, the surging racism in Vancouver and Canada has been insane,” Zhang said. “Honestly, at first, I just feel bad for those people (who make racist comments).

“It’s like ‘what did someone from my race do to you to make you assume all these terrible things about us?’ It’s just so unnecessary.”

Zhang said he understands if the property isn’t for everyone.

“It is very over-the-top… if you think it’s too much just say that… when you start bringing race into it and all these negative stigmas toward a certain race and just assuming that this person is Chinese and has dirty, laundered money, that’s where you cross the line… you’re just assuming those things because it’s expensive.”

The house is described as being “more like a boutique hotel than a residential home” and features seven patios spanning over 2,500 square feet, over $1 million worth of marble, over $1 million of custom furniture and an emerald green marble garage with a custom vehicle turntable.

“With 587 Vancouver Avenue, you’re not only purchasing a property, you’re buying a landmark, an architectural masterpiece with a priceless view,” reads the home’s website.

The house been shortlisted for a handful of 2020 International Design Awards including the Best International Luxury Property, Best Canadian Luxury Property, Best International Luxury Kitchen and Best International Luxury Bedroom.

“Everything in this house is designed with a level of detail that I’ve never seen in Canada,” Zhang said. “It’s one of those houses you really have to visit and see in person in order to appreciate it.”

To see more pictures and find out more about the property at 587 Vancouver Ave., visit the website for the listing at 587vancouver.com.

READ MORE: ‘No more hate and hurt’ was the message at Penticton rally against Asian racism


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
racism

