$11K Yeti bike stolen from Kelowna building

Two suspects broke into a building’s bike compound and left with some pricey new rides

Two bikes were stolen from a parkade on the 400-block of Groves Avenue last Sunday.

On Aug. 18, at around 5 a.m. two individuals entered a building on Groves Avenue and took the elevator to the parkade.

Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan said the two took their time breaking into the bike compound.

“Once inside, they used a grinder to remove quality locks from a Yeti mountain bike,” Crime Stoppers wrote.

The bike is a 27-speed Yeti SB100 with a Turquoise frame and orange suspension. The Yeti bike’s value is estimated at $11,000.

The second bike, an orange and white bicycle, has yet to be identified.

One suspect was seen wearing shorts, a backpack, wide-brimmed ball cap and has a tattoo on his calf. The second suspect was wearing a long-sleeve plaid shirt, baggy pants, a backpack and a bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Break in at Lake Country pot shop

READ MORE: Cause of north Okanagan fire still under investigation

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One sent to hospital following Balmoral Road/Highway 1 collision
Next story
Break in at Lake Country pot shop

Just Posted

Crane removal from downtown Kelowna to close streets

What goes up must come down and Ellis Street will be affected

Suspect restrained by bystanders after unprovoked assaults in West Kelowna

A 33-year-old Ontario man faces a number of potential charges

Car crashes into Kelowna business

Damages were done to the storefront of Interstate Batteries All Battery Centre on Banks Road

Keep the ‘Wild’ in Wildlife: RDCO

RDCO reminds park-goers that bears are more prevalent in parks at this time of year

Simplifying business licences in Kelowna

Kelowna city councillors are looking at modernizing 20-year-old bylaw

Madchild brings demons of drug abuse to Okanagan

Swollen Members rapper takes Status stage

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Repair work to begin on lakeshore paths in Summerland

Paths were damaged during spring flooding in 2017 and 2018

One sent to hospital following Balmoral Road/Highway 1 collision

Violation ticket issued in second crash at Balmoral intersection in two weeks

Chase RCMP request public’s help to find missing man

Travis Allen Sauls was last seen in Chase on July 14

Cause of North Okanagan house fire still under investigation

Mom rescued sleeping baby from Thursday’s blaze

Entrepreneur gives Okanagan’s homeless women a boost

The woman says she’ll continue to package and send out bags of products from her self-run business

Most Read