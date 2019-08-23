$11K Yeti bike stolen from Kelowna building

Two bikes were stolen from a parkade on the 400-block of Groves Avenue last Sunday.
On Aug. 18, at around 5 a.m. two individuals entered a building on Groves Avenue and took the elevator to the parkade.
Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan said the two took their time breaking into the bike compound.
“Once inside, they used a grinder to remove quality locks from a Yeti mountain bike,” Crime Stoppers wrote.
The bike is a 27-speed Yeti SB100 with a Turquoise frame and orange suspension. The Yeti bike’s value is estimated at $11,000.
The second bike, an orange and white bicycle, has yet to be identified.
One suspect was seen wearing shorts, a backpack, wide-brimmed ball cap and has a tattoo on his calf. The second suspect was wearing a long-sleeve plaid shirt, baggy pants, a backpack and a bandana covering his face.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
