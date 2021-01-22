11 more COVID-19 cases linked to Big White cluster

Interior Health provided an update on the cluster on Friday

An additional 11 cases of COVID-19 are being linked to the community cluster at Big White Mountain.

This brings the total cases to 214 since the cluster was declared on Dec. 15, 2020.

Of these new 11 cases, seven reside or work at Big White and of the 214 known COVID-19 cases linked to this cluster, 137 have resided and/or worked on Big White Mountain.

There are 45 cases currently active.

Interior Health (IH) reminds everyone in the Big White community to avoid social gatherings and follow public health guidance such as physical distancing, washing hands regularly and wearing a mask.

The health authority is continuing outreach COVID-19 testing throughout the Big White community and environmental public health inspections of facilities on the hill. Those who may need to self-isolate due to a positive COVID test, or because they are a close contact to a case, are being assisted as necessary by Big White, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and Interior Health.

The risk remains low for families and individuals visiting Big White Mountain who follow public health guidance. In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering, stated IH.

