11 men tossed into Okanagan Lake after pontoon boat flips

A rental pontoon boat overturned on Okanagan Lake Saturday afternoon.

The boat flipped about 400 metres north of the W.R. Bennett Bridge, about 2 p.m., tossing 11 men into the water, none of whom were wearing life jackets.

A good Samaritan boater rescued the men from the lake before RCMP and the fire department arrived on scene.

According to Const. Mike Della-Paolera, all of the boaters managed to get out of the water safely and the only injury incurred was a scraped shin.

The boat was towed to shore and the rental company has removed it from the lake for repairs.

“The Okanagan is busy this time of the year with many enjoying the lake but this could have easily turned into a tragedy if it was not for the actions of the people who arrived to assist” said Cst. Della-Paolera.

The West Kelowna RCMP are continuing to investigate why the boat overturned but it appears that passengers were on the upper deck causing the boat to be top heavy.

READ MORE: Okanagan heat warning prompts tips to stay cool

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingOkanaganrescue