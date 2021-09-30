11 Central Okanagan schools report potential COVID-19 exposures

There are now 11 potential school exposure events across the Central Okanagan region.
School exposures are posted on the Interior Health website when a school staff member or student tests positive COVID-19.
Nine schools in SD23 have reported potential exposure events. These include:
· KLO Middle School, Kelowna: Sept. 15, 16, 17
· Springvalley Middle School, Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21, 22, 23, 24
· Casoro Elementary, Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21, 22
· École Glenmore Elementary, Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21, 22
· Bankhead Elementary School, Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21, 22, 23, 24
· Chief Tomat Elementary, West Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21
· Glenrosa Elementary, West Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21
· Shannon Lake Elementary, West Kelowna: Sept. 20, 22, 23, 24
· H.S. Granada Middle School, Lake Country: Sept. 21, 22, 23
Two private schools in the region have also reported potential exposure events. These include:
· Heritage Christian School, Kelowna: Sept. 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23
· Kelowna Christian School, Kelowna: Sept. 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23
Public Health will notify staff and students if they need to self-monitor for symptoms or isolate as a result of a COVID-19 exposure.
