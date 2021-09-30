Nine public schools and two private schools in the Central Okanagan region have reported potential COVID-19 exposures. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

11 Central Okanagan schools report potential COVID-19 exposures

School exposures are posted when a school staff member or student tests positive COVID-19

There are now 11 potential school exposure events across the Central Okanagan region.

School exposures are posted on the Interior Health website when a school staff member or student tests positive COVID-19.

Nine schools in SD23 have reported potential exposure events. These include:

· KLO Middle School, Kelowna: Sept. 15, 16, 17

· Springvalley Middle School, Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21, 22, 23, 24

· Casoro Elementary, Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21, 22

· École Glenmore Elementary, Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21, 22

· Bankhead Elementary School, Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21, 22, 23, 24

· Chief Tomat Elementary, West Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21

· Glenrosa Elementary, West Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21

· Shannon Lake Elementary, West Kelowna: Sept. 20, 22, 23, 24

· H.S. Granada Middle School, Lake Country: Sept. 21, 22, 23

Two private schools in the region have also reported potential exposure events. These include:

· Heritage Christian School, Kelowna: Sept. 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23

· Kelowna Christian School, Kelowna: Sept. 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23

Public Health will notify staff and students if they need to self-monitor for symptoms or isolate as a result of a COVID-19 exposure.

