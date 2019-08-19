101 days until ski season: Big White

Wax your boards, there’s just over 100 days before slopes open—weather permitting

Snowboarders and skiers, rejoice! Ski season is almost upon us.

Big White Ski Resort’s 2019-20 season is just over 100 days away.

The opening day has been tentatively slated for Nov. 28, 2019—weather permitting, of course.

“Despite the summer heat, all of us here at the resort have been busy planning and preparing for another fantastic season of skiing and snowboarding—and coming up with ways we can make the resort better than ever,” the resort said in a statement.

Even though the mercury is still hitting those 30 C-averages, there’s no reason why you can’t start waxing your boards now, right?

Trails are still open at Big White through to Sept. 2, for those who just can’t wait. Mountain biking and hiking trails and on-mountain restaurants are all open for visitors.

Want to ski or snowboard every day? Work with people from around the world? Follow the link below to check out the jobs available for the Winter 2019/2020 ski season. #WorkBigWhitehttps://t.co/Zj9zytkETn pic.twitter.com/lOXS1npWZ4 — Big White Ski Resort (@BigWhite) August 19, 2019

With fall only 35 days away, the resort is already looking to fill many important job roles in preparation for peak season. You can learn more about available positions on Big White’s website.

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.