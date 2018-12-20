Trees downed along Highway 99. (@ewpeterson/Twitter)

UPDATED: 300,000 without power due to B.C. wind storm

Most of the outages are in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

Roughly 300,000 BC Hydro customers were without power on Thursday afternoon as a storm batters the province’s south coast.

BC Hydro reported 132,000 power outages in the Lower Mainland, followed by 67,000 in the southern region of Vancouver Island, and 43,000 in northern Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada issued a number of weather warnings in those region earlier that day, calling for strong wind gusts of more than 100 kilometres per hour.

The agency warned high winds could damage roof shingles and windows, as well as toss around loose objects and broken tree branches.

In White Rock, the wind has caused the pier to break in two. A person is believed to be stranded on the far side.

READ MORE: White Rock pier damaged by storm, person trapped

BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings. The Tseshaht First Nation just outside Port Alberni on Vancouver Island has activated its Emergency Operations Centre because the high river levels are causing evacuations.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the Okanagan and into the Interior.

Upwards of 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on several major driving routes, including Highway 3 near Silmikameen, Highway 97 in the Cariboo, and Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

WATCH: Strong winds knock out power in the Cowichan Valley

