100 years of success to be celebrated for Peachland Fall Fair

The fall fair in the Central Okanagan has been ongoing to a century

Few, if any, would be able to recall the first Peachland Fall Fair held 100 years ago.

For a century, the fair has provided Peachlanders with an opportunity to compete for prizes with their baked goods, flowers, needlework, fruits, vegetables and photography.

The fair’s first event was held in 1919 on Oct. 9 at the Orange Hall on Second Street. Nowadays, it can be found at the Peachland Community Centre, where it’s been located since 1986.

President Martha Jenkins has been spearheading the fall fair with her many-abled volunteers for the past eight years, and has been involved with the community event for the last 25 years.

“We’ve had some very dedicated volunteers, it’s all volunteers and people look forward to it,” Jenkins said. The group is made up of mostly senior residents.

“It’s just all volunteers and the work they put in is wonderful.”

Over the last 25 years, she’s seen the trophy count grow, with new businesses eagerly supporting the event.

Jenkins said in 1919 the governor-general and commander in chief of Canada attended to officially open the event, and a request was submitted for the governor-general’s attendance this year to commemorate the centennial anniversary.

With this year’s event, Jenkins expects to see a crowd of 2,000 people and she isn’t concerned about smoke.

The wildfire smoke had an impact on last year’s event as fewer entries were registered than in previous years.

Jenkins said new banners have also been made to celebrate the fall fair anniversary.

“We have a fabulous raffle this year with wonderful prizes,” she said, adding there will be live entertainment and many demonstrations to take in.

There are also some changes in the flower contest categories this year, so be sure to pick up the new Fall Fair Booklet after May 1 to learn more about that.

In Peachland, you can obtain a copy from the Peachland Visitor Centre, Peachland Museum, Community Centre, Peachland Pharmacy, Ace Hardware and the Okanagan Regional Library.

In West Kelowna booklets, can be picked up at the library, Visitor Centre, Home Hardware, Bylands Nursery, Dogwood Nursery and Buckerfield’s.

