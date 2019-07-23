A rendering of Ariva Resorts’ new gated community in Kelowna. (Ariva Resorts)

$100+ million condo development planned for West Kelowna

The project targets so-called “zoomers” (active baby boomers) downsizing from their traditional homes

A new gated community coming to West Kelowna is targeting “zoomers” (active baby boomers) who are downsizing from their traditional homes.

Kelowna-based development company Ariva Resorts is building the complex just across the William R. Bennett Bridge, five minutes from downtown Kelowna.

READ MORE: Lakestone community unveiled in Lake Country

READ MORE: Accelerate Okanagan releases strategic plan, searches for new CEO

Barry Johnson, Ariva Resorts founder came out of retirement to lead the project. He has also built 12 other gated communities in the area as well as Predator Ridge Resort.

Johnson said the lifestyle desires of this group have been largely ignored by the industry.

“We intend to change that thinking. This group is highly active, health-conscious and want to live life to its fullest. Kelowna is the perfect place to live with its excellent climate, wines and vineyards, outdoor activities and remains affordable,” he said.

Johnson said e-bikes will be available for off-site excursion riding, space for car tinkerers, man caves, pickleball courts, putting green, bocce courts and children’s playground.

The company plans breaking ground in 2020 and envisages a four-year build-out with prices ranging from $500,000 to $1.9 million. Units will range in size from 1,250 to 1,760 square feet.

More information about the development can be found at Ariva Resorts’ website.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

Just Posted

A pickleball debacle unfolds in Lake Country

Pickleball players and frustrated residents discuss the sport court

Kelowna’s Across the Lake Swim sees biggest turn-out in 71 years

There were 1325 registered for this year’s iconic Okanagan Lake swim

Accelerate Okanagan releases strategic plan, searches for new CEO

The Okanagan tech sector has an economic impact of $1.7 billion and employs almost 13,000 people

Canadian summer rite of passage: The Okanagan Lake Bridge

“The whole experience took less than a couple of minutes.”

Cleaning combustion with hydrogen: UBC Okanagan researchers

Study seeks to uncover benefits of injecting hydrogen into natural gas distribution networks

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

At issue is the video’s suggestion that cutting back on meat consumption could help save the planet

Hergott: Concerns with e-scooters

Lawyer Paul Hergott takes a look at the issues around e-scooters

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Fines approved for Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw

Mayor and council state fines to be issued as last resort

Canadian summer rite of passage: The Okanagan Lake Bridge

“The whole experience took less than a couple of minutes.”

Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

More than 223,000 online surveys were submitted in the government’s public consultation

Most Read