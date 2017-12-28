10-year-old boy missing after car plunges into Arrow Lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Police divers are searching the waters near Nakusp for a 10-year-old boy missing after the car he was in went off the highway and plunged into Arrow Lake.

Police said the accident happened about 3 p.m. Wednesday, about 34 kilometres north of Nakusp, near Halcyon Hot Springs.

The car, a red Toyota Matrix, went off Highway 23 and down a steep embankment into the lake, police said.

The car’s driver, a 37-year-old male, and an 11-year-old girl were able to get out of the vehicle before it sank. However, a third passenger, a 10-year-old boy, is missing. The three are from the New Denver area.

Nakusp RCMP and other emergency personnel arrived on scene and took the man and girl to hospital. They were treated for injuries and later released, police said.

The accident closed Highway 23 in both directions for several hours.

Search and Rescue began searching Wednesday for the missing boy and vehicle. The search resumed Thursday with assistance from the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

West Kootenay Traffic Services, a traffic reconstructionist and the Nakusp RCMP are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact police.

Previous story
Court document reveals bitter custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Just Posted

IH confirms new case of meningococcal disease

Confirmed case outside Okanagan but within Interior Health region

Kelowna sets daily snowfall record

The most ever snow has fallen in Kelowna for Dec. 28

Mounties seek owners of suspected stolen property

RCMP in West Kelowna conducted a large seizure of jewellery and other items on Dec. 7

West Kelowna boat bandit sought

Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a boat and trailer stolen earlier this month

W.R. Bennett bridge is now open

A crash has stalled traffic heading into West Kelowna along Highway 97

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

10-year-old boy missing after car plunges into Arrow Lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Court document reveals bitter custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

Delays on Coquihalla

Heavy traffic is causing congestion on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt

VIDEO: Sea-to-Sky Highway to get more snow, Environment Canada says

Howe Sound and Whistler were blanketed with 10 to 20 cm of snow overnight

Bartenders respond to push for better non-alcoholic drinks

Why shouldn’t the non-alcoholic drinks be just as creative and tasty?

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Acts of kindness planned in memory of B.C. teen on his birthday

Planned for Jan. 3, family of Maple Ridge’s Aiden Serr ask for help when would have turned 20

Most Read