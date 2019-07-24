Stand by Me, 1986. (Columbia Pictures)

10 things that 80s movies taught you

Tweeters use the hashtag #80sMoviesTaughtUs to share their insights

Did E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial teach you how to bike across the moon? Did Indiana Jones teach you how to never lose your hat?

Twitter users took to the web to tweet about some of their favourite movies from the 80s, making the topic trend across the world.

Using the hashtag #80sMoviesTaughtUs, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Ghostbusters, the Breakfast Club, Back to the Future and movies of the like are commemorated for their life lessons.

1. Childhood chums

2. The key to life

3. The sensation of sweet revenge

5. Inspiration from the Goonies

6. Keep calm, folks

7. Be who you want to be and do what you want to do

8. It’s never too late

9. RCMP or….

10. You’re not the only one

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

