10 things that 80s movies taught you

Did E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial teach you how to bike across the moon? Did Indiana Jones teach you how to never lose your hat?
Twitter users took to the web to tweet about some of their favourite movies from the 80s, making the topic trend across the world.
Using the hashtag #80sMoviesTaughtUs, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Ghostbusters, the Breakfast Club, Back to the Future and movies of the like are commemorated for their life lessons.
1. Childhood chums
#80sMoviesTaughtUs We'll never have friends later on like the ones we had when we were 12…. pic.twitter.com/a98pRHJSfy
— Angela Weahunt (@Anjeew) July 24, 2019
2. The key to life
#80sMoviesTaughtUs to be excellent to each other and… pic.twitter.com/hMVY6vFqq3
— Z Mad Poet (@zmadpoet) July 24, 2019
3. The sensation of sweet revenge
#80sMoviesTaughtUs….Revenge Can Be Quite Fun!!!! pic.twitter.com/01QelyYFqF
— BIG PAULIE'S WORLD🏆(41-33) (@bigpaulierules) July 24, 2019
5. Inspiration from the Goonies
#80sMoviesTaughtUs to never give up 🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/bm465KAgwB
— YouClap (@getYouClap) July 24, 2019
6. Keep calm, folks
#80sMoviesTaughtUs Not to lose our heads pic.twitter.com/m1TYpjOLm4
— Cat (@NeithNightOwl1) July 24, 2019
7. Be who you want to be and do what you want to do
#80sMoviesTaughtUs to live life to the fullest degree the way WE want to. 💛 pic.twitter.com/4YYvYtfa51
— amber (@ambers_95) July 24, 2019
8. It’s never too late
#80sMoviesTaughtUs that redemption is possible pic.twitter.com/y9zdFGxY7D
— RebeLibrarian (@rebelrealcanon) July 24, 2019
9. RCMP or….
#80sMoviesTaughtUs who to call, when there's something strange.. in the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/6atDgSn2M5
— Tiffany💭 (@whosurdaddienow) July 24, 2019
10. You’re not the only one
We’re all bizarre some of us are just good at hiding it #80sMoviesTaughtUs pic.twitter.com/W3TvI8E1Fa
— ❌Big Swole❌ (@xtriggatreyx1) July 24, 2019
