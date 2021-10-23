10 Central Okanagan schools potentially exposed to COVID-19

There are a combined total of 19 potential exposure events over a four-day span

New data from Interior Health (IH) reveals that 10 Central Okanagan schools have logged a combined total of 19 potential COVID-19 exposure events over a four-day span.

The following School District 23 schools – seven in Kelowna, two in Lake Country and one in West Kelowna – have each recorded one or more potential exposure events to the virus between Oct. 12 and 15:

Canyon Falls Middle School (Kelowna) – Oct. 12

Rutland Middle School (Kelowna) – Oct. 12

Dr. Knox Middle School (Kelowna) – Oct. 12

Kelowna Secondary School (Kelowna) – Oct. 13 and 14

Raymer Elementary School (Kelowna) – Oct. 12, 13, 14 and 15

South Kelowna Elementary School (Kelowna) – Oct. 14 and 15

École Dorothea Walker Elementary School (Kelowna) – Oct. 14 and 15

École HS Grenda Middle School (Lake Country) – Oct. 12

George Elliot Secondary School (Lake Country) – Oct. 13, 14 and 15

Constable Neil Bruce Middle School (West Kelowna) – Oct. 13 and 14

IH’s table of school exposures also lists two Kelowna independent schools as sites of potential exposure events to the virus.

Kelowna Christian School recorded potential exposure events on Oct. 13, 14 and 15. Okanagan Christian School logged potential exposure events on Oct. 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reveals that the Central Okanagan recorded 171 cases of the virus between Oct. 10 and 16, down from 186 the week before. However, despite the dip in numbers, the Central Okanagan logged the highest number of new cases in the province.

As of Oct. 19, 86 per cent of Central Okanagan residents eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have received one dose.

