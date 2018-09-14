11 candidates for Lake Country council, what issues would you like to see addressed?

The nomination period has closed today at 4 p.m.

The nomination papers have been filed for the 13 candidates vying for a position on Lake Country council, or to represent the district as a school trustee.

Mayor James Baker has one contestant this year. Councillors will be elected to represent each of the four wards: Carr’s Landing, Oyama, Winfield and Okanagan Centre as well as two councillor at large positions. Jerremy Kozub also automatically claims the title of Winfield councillor as he is the only candidate who applied for the position. Coun. Rob Geier is the current Winfield councillor and is not running again. Coun. Blair Ireland will also remain in his seat as Okanagan Centre councillor.

READ MORE: 13 Lake Country candidates file nomination packages

The candidates listed are as follows:

Justin Neufeld – Oyama councillor

Jeanette Lambert – Carr’s Landing councillor

James Baker – Mayor

Barry Rhodes – Mayor

Todd McKenzie – Oyama councillor

Blair Ireland – Okanagan Centre councillor

Cara Reed – Carr’s Landing councillor

Deb Butler – school trustee

Bill Scarrow – councillor at large

Penny Gambell – councillor at large

Amy Geistlinger – school trustee

Oscar Barnes – councillor at large

Jerremy Kozub – Winfield councillor

