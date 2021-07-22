RosieMay Fitchett was attacked by a dog at a beach in Nakusp on July 15. (Photo via GoFundMe)

RosieMay Fitchett was attacked by a dog at a beach in Nakusp on July 15. (Photo via GoFundMe)

1-year-old in hospital following dog attack on Nakusp beach

Over $13,000 has been raised for the family on GoFundMe

One-year old RosieMay Fitchett was allegedly attacked by a dog at a Nakusp beach on July 15.

According to the GoFundMe page set up to help with medical costs.

The family was at the beach for their weekly picnic and RosieMay was in her mom’s arms when a dog on a long, retractable leash bit her face.

She was rushed to the local hospital and then sent to Kelowna.

So far, she has had one reconstructive surgery, one plastic surgery and a blood transfusion.

An update to the page on July 21, states there is a chance RosieMay will have to be transferred to the BC Children’s Hospital.

RosieMay’s first birthday passed while she was in the hospital.

As of July 22, most than $13,000 has been donated to the family through the GoFundMe page.

The Arrow Lakes News is in touch with the family and has reached out to the RCMP for more information about the incident.

READ MORE: Edgewood evacuated due to Michaud Creek wildfire

 

@ArrowLakesNews
editor@arrowlakesnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

dog attackNakusp

 

One-year-old RosieMay of Nakusp is currently in the Kelowna General Hospital being treated for a dog bite. (Contributed-Sarah Warren)

One-year-old RosieMay of Nakusp is currently in the Kelowna General Hospital being treated for a dog bite. (Contributed-Sarah Warren)

Previous story
Cool Creek wildfire near Keremeos balloons in size
Next story
Backcountry closed in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

Just Posted

Smoke from the White Rock Lake wildfire can be seen rising over the hills from Vernon. (Shannon-Lee Foxton photo)
VIDEO: Wildfire near Westwold closes road

The Turtle Bay Pub will be closed until July 30 due to staff exposures to COVID-19. (Turtle Bay Pub photo)
Popular Lake Country pub closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Carsen Twarynski of the Kelowna Rockets skates against the Spokane Chiefs on March 3, 2018 at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Seattle Kraken pick two former Kelowna Rockets in NHL Expansion Draft

E-scooters will soon be available in Vernon as the city readies to launch a shared scooter program as part of a provincial pilot project. (Contributed image).
Drivers, turn with caution: City of Vernon, Mounties