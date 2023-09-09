One person is loaded into an ambulance after a vehicle incident near Orchard Park Mall in Kelwona. (Jordy Cunningham-Kelowna Capital News)

1 person taken by ambulance following vehicle incident near Kelowna mall

Police, ambulance respond to situation involving a cyclist and at least one vehicle

A vehicle incident has emergency services on scene near Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna.

At Dilworth Drive and Baron Road, ambulance and RCMP crews are looking into an incident that involved a cyclist.

The female cyclist was looked at by paramedics and taken away by ambulance.

Traffic remains mostly unaffected around the scene as emergency vehicles depart, although the right lane southbound on Dilworth has police vehicles parked, slightly affecting traffic flow.

There was no noticeable damage to the vehicles involved.

More to come.


