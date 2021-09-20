1 man stabbed, 1 arrested at motel in Kamloops

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Kamloops Mounties were called to a motel on Columbia Street West on Saturday evening, after reports of people yelling about a possible stabbing.

Officers arrived at Star Lodge to discover a man who had been stabbed and another who needed first aid.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance and later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a woman at the scene, however, Const. Crystal Evelyn said upon further investigation, a man was revealed to be the suspect. The man was later located and arrested.

RCMP was on scene at the motel for several hours on Saturday conducting their investigation.

Kenneth Patrick West, 49, of Kamloops, is charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with a probation order by possessing a weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court later today.

