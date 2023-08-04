1 man dead following single vehicle crash into lamp standard in Kelowna

One man is dead following a single vehicle crash that took place on Springfield Road at Quigley Road Thursday night, Aug. 3. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

One man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m. on Aug. 3, a vehicle crashed into a lamp standard on Springfield Road at Quigley Road.

The Kelowna RCMP confirmed to Capital News that the driver of the vehicle died. He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

According to witnesses, the man was driving ‘erratically’ on Gerstmar Road and ran a red light to turn left onto Springfield.

There is no criminality involved.

